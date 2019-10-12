Sidelines with John Clay
College football TV schedule for Saturday (Oct. 12)
The SEC Network Saturday night crew of Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (analyst) and Cole Cubelic (sidelines) will be on hand at Kroger Field on Saturday for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff between Kentucky and Arkansas.
Both teams are 2-3 overall and both teams are looking for their first SEC win. Kentucky has lost to Florida, Mississippi State and South Carolina. Arkansas has lost to Ole Miss and Texas A&M.
Fresh off its first ACC win under Scott Satterfield, Louisville is at No. 19 Wake Forest for a 7:30 p.m. game on the ACC Network. Dave O’Brien (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst) and Katie George (sidelines) will be on hand in Winston-Salem.
As for matchups between teams ranked in the AP Top 25, No. 6 Oklahoma plays No. 11 Texas at noon on Fox. No. 1 Alabama is at No. 24 Texas A&M at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. No. 10 Penn State is at No. 17 Iowa at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. And No. 7 Florida is at No. 5 LSU at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
Here’s the full list of college football games on TV on Saturday.
Saturday, Oct. 12
- 12:00 - Maryland Purdue (Big 10)
- 12:00 - Memphis at Tulane (ESPN2)
- 12:00 - Miami (O) at Western Michigan (ESPNU)
- 12:00 - Michigan at Illinois (ABC)
- 12:00 - Mississippi State at Tennessee (SEC)
- 12:00 - Oklahoma vs. Texas (Fox)
- 12:00 - South Carolina at Georgia (ESPN)
- 12:00 - Toledo at Bowling Green (CBS Sports)
- 12:30 - Georgia Tech at Duke (Fox Sports South)
- 3:30 - Alabama at Texas A&M (CBS)
- 3:30 - Cincinnati at Houston (ESPN2)
- 3:30 - Florida State at Clemson (ABC)
- 3:30 - Michigan State at Wisconsin (Big 10)
- 3:45 - UConn at Tulane (ESPNU)
- 4:00 - Iowa State at West Virginia (ESPN)
- 4:00 - Rhode Island at Virginia Tech (ACC)
- 4:00 - Texas Tech at Baylor (Fox Sports 1)
- 4:00 - UNLV at Vanderbilt (SEC)
- 7:00 - Fresno State at Air Force (CBS Sports)
- 7:00 - Ole Miss at Missouri (ESPN2)
- 7:30 - Arkansas at Kentucky (SEC)
- 7:30 - Louisville at Wake Forest (ACC)
- 7:30 - Navy at Tulsa (ESPNU)
- 7:30 - Nebraska at Minnesota (Fox Sports 1)
- 7:30 - Penn State at Iowa (ABC)
- 7:30 - USC at Notre Dame (NBC)
- 8:00 - Florida at LSU (ESPN)
- 10:15 - Hawaii at Boise State (ESPN2)
- 10:30 - Wyoming at San Diego State (CBS Sports)
- 11:00 - Washington at Arizona (Fox Sports 1)
