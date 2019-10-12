College football TV schedule for Saturday (Oct. 12)

SHARE COPY LINK

The SEC Network Saturday night crew of Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (analyst) and Cole Cubelic (sidelines) will be on hand at Kroger Field on Saturday for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff between Kentucky and Arkansas.

Both teams are 2-3 overall and both teams are looking for their first SEC win. Kentucky has lost to Florida, Mississippi State and South Carolina. Arkansas has lost to Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

Fresh off its first ACC win under Scott Satterfield, Louisville is at No. 19 Wake Forest for a 7:30 p.m. game on the ACC Network. Dave O’Brien (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst) and Katie George (sidelines) will be on hand in Winston-Salem.

As for matchups between teams ranked in the AP Top 25, No. 6 Oklahoma plays No. 11 Texas at noon on Fox. No. 1 Alabama is at No. 24 Texas A&M at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. No. 10 Penn State is at No. 17 Iowa at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. And No. 7 Florida is at No. 5 LSU at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Here’s the full list of college football games on TV on Saturday.

Saturday, Oct. 12

12:00 - Maryland Purdue (Big 10)

12:00 - Memphis at Tulane (ESPN2)

12:00 - Miami (O) at Western Michigan (ESPNU)

12:00 - Michigan at Illinois (ABC)

12:00 - Mississippi State at Tennessee (SEC)

12:00 - Oklahoma vs. Texas (Fox)

12:00 - South Carolina at Georgia (ESPN)

12:00 - Toledo at Bowling Green (CBS Sports)

12:30 - Georgia Tech at Duke (Fox Sports South)

3:30 - Alabama at Texas A&M (CBS)

3:30 - Cincinnati at Houston (ESPN2)

3:30 - Florida State at Clemson (ABC)

3:30 - Michigan State at Wisconsin (Big 10)

3:45 - UConn at Tulane (ESPNU)

4:00 - Iowa State at West Virginia (ESPN)

4:00 - Rhode Island at Virginia Tech (ACC)

4:00 - Texas Tech at Baylor (Fox Sports 1)

4:00 - UNLV at Vanderbilt (SEC)

7:00 - Fresno State at Air Force (CBS Sports)

7:00 - Ole Miss at Missouri (ESPN2)

7:30 - Arkansas at Kentucky (SEC)

7:30 - Louisville at Wake Forest (ACC)

7:30 - Navy at Tulsa (ESPNU)

7:30 - Nebraska at Minnesota (Fox Sports 1)

7:30 - Penn State at Iowa (ABC)

7:30 - USC at Notre Dame (NBC)

8:00 - Florida at LSU (ESPN)

10:15 - Hawaii at Boise State (ESPN2)

10:30 - Wyoming at San Diego State (CBS Sports)

11:00 - Washington at Arizona (Fox Sports 1)