Podcast: How big was UK football’s takedown of the Hogs?

It’s not that much of a stretch to say Kentucky’s 24-20 win over Arkansas on Saturday at Kroger Field might have saved the Wildcats’ season. Mark Stoops’ club snapped a three-game losing streak and picked up its first SEC win of the year.

Fellow Herald-Leader sports columnist Mark Story joined me to talk about Lynn Bowden’s stellar play at quarterback, key stops made by the defense and the job done by the coaches over the bye week. We also talk about where the quarterback situation goes from here, including Saturday at Georgia.

