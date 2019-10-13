Its season on the brink, UK turns back to its secret weapon. Lynn Bowden made it work.

SHARE COPY LINK

Its season teetering on the brink and with no good option to play quarterback, Kentucky turned to an oldie but goodie.

For the third time in the past 11 years, a “wide receiver playing quarterback” led the Wildcats to a desperately-needed victory.

In the days leading up to flanker Lynn Bowden’s first start as a quarterback since his days at Warren Harding High School in Ohio, the junior fretted over one thing: That he was so excited, his demeanor would give the secret away.

“You can ask any of my teammates,” Bowden said. “They were all like, ‘What is he so happy about?’”

With Bowden turning in one of the stellar individual performances in the 21st century history of Kentucky football, the Wildcats (3-3, 1-3 SEC) scored a 24-20 victory over Arkansas (2-4, 0-3 SEC) before a crowd of 57,060 at Kroger Field.

On the night UK honored the memory of the late Jared Lorenzen pegged to the ex-Kentucky quarterback’s performance in the epic seven-overtime loss to Arkansas in 2003, Bowden produced a showing Wildcats fans should long savor.

The 6-foot-1, 206-pound Youngstown, Ohio, product ran 24 times for 196 yards and two touchdowns. In small doses, Bowden was also effective through the air, completing seven of 11 passes for 78 yards and a TD.

“I am so proud of Lynn, obviously, for what he has done and how he has prepared for the last couple of weeks,” UK Coach Mark Stoops said.

In 2008, with its offensive-playmaking corps depleted by injuries, UK asked wideout Randall Cobb to move to quarterback before the season’s ninth game.

On the road at Mississippi State, Cobb ran for a touchdown and threw for one and led UK to a 14-13 victory that made it bowl-eligible. The Cats would go on to win the Liberty Bowl.

Three years later, with no scholarship quarterback healthy enough to play, Kentucky surprised Tennessee by using wide receiver Matt Roark at QB. Running the read option from the pistol formation, Roark ran for 124 yards and led UK to a 10-7 victory that snapped an oppressive 26-game losing streak to the Rocky Toppers.

On Saturday night, Stoops and his offensive brain trust found themselves in a similarly dire position.

UK lost its starting quarterback, Terry Wilson, to a season-ending knee injury in this year’s second game. His backup, Troy graduate transfer Sawyer Smith, has suffered multiple nagging injuries that have rendered him increasingly ineffective as the season has progressed.

So Stoops and Co. decided two weeks ago it would turn to Bowden to face struggling Arkansas in a game that was crucial to UK’s aspirations for a fourth straight bowl game.

“Obviously, Lynn was a little bit of a wild card,” Kentucky quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw said. “But we were in a tough spot. Sawyer Smith is banged up. Our trainers kept telling us, ‘You’ve got to give him time to heal.’ So, we decided to try to win this game with Lynn.”

Given two weeks to prepare thanks to an open date, Hinshaw said his comfort with the idea of using Bowden at QB grew with each passing day.

“When we talked to him about playing quarterback full time, he totally bought in,” Hinshaw said. “He was early to every one of my meetings. He watched extra film. He was constantly asking questions. He was just tremendous in the quarterback room.”

After spotting Arkansas a 13-0 lead, Bowden brought the Cats back.

Confounding a Razorbacks defense stacked in the box, Bowden completed back-to-back passes of 12 and 31 yards to tight end Justin Rigg. That jump-started a 75-yard drive just before halftime that culminated with a 3-yard TD run by Bowden that pulled UK within 13-7 at the half.

After intermission, Bowden got better and better. He threw a beautiful back-shoulder fade to Clevan Thomas for a 10-yard touchdown that gave Kentucky a 17-13 lead with 1:50 left in the third quarter.

Afterward, Hinshaw all but beamed talking about the read Bowden made to make the TD throw possible.

“We called double fade routes for the inside (receivers),” Hinshaw said. “They doubled Keaton (Upshaw) to the boundary. Lynn went to the single coverage and threw a great ball.”

After backup quarterback Ben Hicks rallied Arkansas to a 20-17 advantage, Bowden trumped it.

Aided by long runs from running back Kavosiey Smoke (25 yards) and A.J. Rose (27 yards), Bowden led a 75-yard march to the game-winning TD. On a called pass play, Bowden scrambled around right end and darted 24 yards for the winning score.

“It was special,” Bowden said of his night.

History suggests that the longer you ask a wide receiver to play quarterback, the less effective it will be. After Cobb won his first start for Kentucky in 2008, he lost his next three.

Still, if Kentucky can persevere through this season of adversity and become bowl-eligible, there’s every chance we will look back on the game a wide receiver playing quarterback won for the Wildcats as the year’s pivotal moment.

Again.

