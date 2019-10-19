College football on TV for Saturday (Oct. 19)

Chicago White Sox play-by-play man Jason Benetti will be on play-by-play, Rod Gilmore on color and Quint Kessenich will have sideline duties for ESPN when Kentucky plays Georgia at 6 p.m. in what figures to be a wet Sanford Stadium in Athens.

Before that, No. 3 Clemson is at Louisville at noon on ABC. Clemson is 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the ACC. Louisville is 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the ACC. The Cardinals have won back-to-back conference games over Boston College and Wake Forest. Clemson is 12th nationally in total offense. Louisville is 16th.

No. 12 Oregon is at No. 25 Washington at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. Oregon is 3-0 in the Pac-12 and 5-1 overall. Its lone loss was to Auburn. Oregon is No. 8 nationally in total defense. Ducks’ quarterback Justin Herbert is 11th nationally in pass efficiency. Washington quarterback Jacob Eason, transfer from Georgia, has thrown for 13 touchdowns compared to three interceptions. The Huskies are 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the Pac-12.

No. 17 Arizona State is at No. 13 Utah at 6 p.m. if you happened to get the Pac-12 Network. Both teams are 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the conference. Utah is 10th nationally in total defense. And quarterback Tyler Huntley is fourth nationally in pass efficiency. Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin is coming off back-to-back 100-yard rushing games.

No. 16 Michigan is at No. 7 Penn State at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Penn State is 3-0 in the Big Ten. Michigan is 3-1. Penn State is ranked fourth nationally in total defense. Michigan is ranked 14th. Penn State has not allowed more than 13 points in a game this season. They’ve held three of its five opponents to a touchdown or less.

Here’s the full list of college football games on television on Saturday:

Saturday, Oct. 19

12:00 - Auburn at Arkansas (SEC)

12:00 - Clemson at Louisville (ABC)

12:00 - Florida at South Carolina (ESPN)

12:00 - Georgia Tech at Miami (ACC)

12:00 - Houston at UConn (ESPNU)

12:00 - Iowa State at Texas Tech (Fox Sports 1)

12:00 - Kent State at Ohio (CBS Sports)

12:00 - Purdue at Iowa (ESPN2)

12:00 - West Virginia at Oklahoma (Fox)

12:00 - Wisconsin at Illinois (Big 10)

3:30 - Duke at Virginia (ACC)

3:30 - Indiana at Maryland (Big 10)

3:30 - LSU at Mississippi State (CBS)

3:30 - Minnesota at Rutgers (Big 10)

3:30 - Oregon at Washington (ABC)

3:30 - South Florida at Navy (CBS Sports)

3:30 - Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech (NFL)

3:30 - Temple at SMU (ESPN2)

3:30 - Tulsa at Cincinnati (ESPNU)

4:00 - Baylor at Oklahoma State (Fox)

4:00 - Missouri at Vanderbilt (SEC)

6:00 - Kentucky at Georgia (ESPN)

7:00 - Colorado at Washington State (ESPNU)

7:00 - East Carolina at UCF (CBS Sports)

7:00 - Tulane at Memphis (ESPN2)

7:30 - Florida State at Wake Forest (ACC)

7:30 - Michigan at Penn State (ABC)

7:30 - Texas A&M at Ole Miss (SEC)

9:00 - Tennessee at Alabama (ESPN)

10:15 - Boise State at BYU (ESPN2)

10:15 - Nevada at Utah State (ESPNU)

11:00 - Air Force at Hawaii (CBS Sports)