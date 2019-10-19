Live updates from Kentucky vs. Georgia college football in Athens

It’s a rainy day/night in Georgia as Kentucky takes on the Bulldogs in an SEC football contest. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ESPN has the telecast.

The visiting Wildcats are 3-3 overall and 1-3 in the conference after last week’s 24-20 win over Arkansas. Georgia is 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the SEC after last week’s upset 20-17 double overtime loss to South Carolina. UK has not won in Sanford Stadium since 2009 when the Cats rallied from a 20-6 halftime deficit.

We will be on hand at Sanford Stadium to provide live updates, etc. Check here for our dedicated Twitter feed.

