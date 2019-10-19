Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

Live updates from Kentucky vs. Georgia college football in Athens

ATHENS, Ga.

It’s a rainy day/night in Georgia as Kentucky takes on the Bulldogs in an SEC football contest. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ESPN has the telecast.

The visiting Wildcats are 3-3 overall and 1-3 in the conference after last week’s 24-20 win over Arkansas. Georgia is 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the SEC after last week’s upset 20-17 double overtime loss to South Carolina. UK has not won in Sanford Stadium since 2009 when the Cats rallied from a 20-6 halftime deficit.

We will be on hand at Sanford Stadium to provide live updates, etc. Check here for our dedicated Twitter feed.

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader
Profile Image of John Clay
John Clay
John Clay is a sports columnist for the Lexington Herald-Leader. A native of Central Kentucky, he covered UK football from 1987 until being named sports columnist in 2000. He has covered 20 Final Fours and 37 consecutive Kentucky Derbys.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  