Charles Barkley predicts ex-Cat will be NBA Rookie of the Year

The NBA’s 2019-20 regular season opened Tuesday night with defending champion Toronto beating New Orleans 130-122 in overtime and the Los Angeles Clippers beating the Los Angeles Lakers 112-102.

Before the balls started bouncing, however, TNT analyst Charles Barkley made his prediction for NBA Rookie of the Year.

Tyler Herro.

That’s right, Sir Charles says that the Miami Heat guard and former Kentucky Wildcat will win Rookie of the Year honors at the end of the season.

Taken by Miami with the 13th overall pick in the draft, Herro had an excellent preseason, averaging 14.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and two assists per game.

Chuck is already out here making guarantees pic.twitter.com/aqadkJspT4 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 22, 2019

The Heat opens its regular season on Wednesday night against visiting Memphis.