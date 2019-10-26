Live updates from Kentucky vs. Missouri college football

Missouri will try to snap a four-game losing streak to Kentucky and gain revenge for last year’s controversial one-point loss to the Wildcats when the two teams meet Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field. The SEC Network has the telecast.

UK’s quarterback situation remains up in the air, though Lynn Bowden is expected to start his third consecutive game at the position. Missouri is led by quarterback Kelly Bryant, a graduate transfer from Clemson. UK is 3-4 overall and 1-4 in the SEC. Missouri is 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the conference.

