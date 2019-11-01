Sidelines with John Clay
A website asked 130 FBS coaches their favorite musical act. Who did Mark Stoops pick?
Veteran college football reporter Brett McMurphy of The Stadium asked all 130 FBS coaches for their favorite musical act or group.
Can you guess Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops’ answer?
Here’s a hint: A couple of years ago, the musician appeared with the UK coach on Stoops’ radio show.
It’s Toby Keith.
The 58-year-old country music artist from Oklahoma has been a long-time friend of Stoops and his brother, Bob, former head coach at Oklahoma. Keith has had 20 No. 1 singles and was the Academy of Country Music Artists’ Entertainer of the Year in 2003.
The state’s two other FBS coaches also picked country music artists. Louisville coach Scott Satterfield picked Eric Church. Western Kentucky coach Ty Helton picked George Strait.
Here’s the list of favorite musical acts or groups by all 14 SEC coaches, plus the league commissioner:
- Commissioner Greg Sankey – U2
- Nick Saban, Alabama – Eagles
- Chad Morris, Arkansas – George Strait
- Gus Malzahn, Auburn – The Cars
- Dan Mullen, Florida – U2
- Kirby Smart, Georgia – Luke Bryan
- Mark Stoops, Kentucky – Toby Keith
- Ed Orgeron, LSU – Creedence Clearwater Revival
- Joe Moorhead, Mississippi State – The Notorious B.I.G.
- Barry Odom, Missouri – George Strait
- Matt Luke, Ole Miss – Jason Aldean
- Will Muschamp, South Carolina – Darius Rucker
- Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee – Kenny Chesney
- Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M – George Strait
- Derek Mason, Vanderbilt – Marvin Gaye
Be sure and read Brett’s story for all 130 picks.
