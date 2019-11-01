A website asked 130 FBS coaches their favorite musical act. Who did Mark Stoops pick?

Veteran college football reporter Brett McMurphy of The Stadium asked all 130 FBS coaches for their favorite musical act or group.

Can you guess Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops’ answer?

Here’s a hint: A couple of years ago, the musician appeared with the UK coach on Stoops’ radio show.

It’s Toby Keith.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The 58-year-old country music artist from Oklahoma has been a long-time friend of Stoops and his brother, Bob, former head coach at Oklahoma. Keith has had 20 No. 1 singles and was the Academy of Country Music Artists’ Entertainer of the Year in 2003.

The state’s two other FBS coaches also picked country music artists. Louisville coach Scott Satterfield picked Eric Church. Western Kentucky coach Ty Helton picked George Strait.

Here’s the list of favorite musical acts or groups by all 14 SEC coaches, plus the league commissioner:

Commissioner Greg Sankey – U2

Nick Saban, Alabama – Eagles

Chad Morris, Arkansas – George Strait

Gus Malzahn, Auburn – The Cars

Dan Mullen, Florida – U2

Kirby Smart, Georgia – Luke Bryan

Mark Stoops, Kentucky – Toby Keith

Ed Orgeron, LSU – Creedence Clearwater Revival

Joe Moorhead, Mississippi State – The Notorious B.I.G.

Barry Odom, Missouri – George Strait

Matt Luke, Ole Miss – Jason Aldean

Will Muschamp, South Carolina – Darius Rucker

Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee – Kenny Chesney

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M – George Strait

Derek Mason, Vanderbilt – Marvin Gaye

Be sure and read Brett’s story for all 130 picks.

Today is the day! Toby's new album, Greatest Hits: The Show Dog Years, is available everywhere! The album features hits he's had since starting his own record label, plus a few new songs! https://t.co/OWe65TZrg5 pic.twitter.com/EjfdQSxknL — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) October 25, 2019