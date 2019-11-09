Live updates from Kentucky-Tennessee college football

With each team in need of two more victories to qualify for a bowl game, Kentucky plays host to Tennessee on Saturday night at Kroger Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Mark Stoops’ Wildcats enter the game 4-4 overall and 2-4 in the SEC after UK’s 29-7 win over Missouri two weeks ago. Jeremy Pruitt’s Volunteers are 4-5 overall and 2-3 in the conference. Tennessee beat UAB 30-7 last week.

Check here for updates and commentary through our dedicated Twitter feed. Send your questions and comments on Twitter to @johnclayiv.

