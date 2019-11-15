Podcast: Can Kentucky football bounce back at Vanderbilt?

Hoping to shake off last Saturday’s tough 17-13 loss to Tennessee, Kentucky football visits Vanderbilt in Nashville on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

I talked with Chad Bishop of vucommodores.com and Josh Moore of the Herald-Leader about the matchup. Chad talked about Derek Moore’s job status with the Commodores sitting at 2-7. Josh talked about the mood of Mark Stoops’ Cats, who are 2-5 in the SEC.

