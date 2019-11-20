Podcast: Breaking down Kentucky basketball’s early signing class for 2020

College basketball’s early signing period wrapped up on Wednesday, so I thought it would be a good idea to talk to Herald-Leader recruiting writer Ben Roberts about UK’s class of 2020 and if there will be additions.

Ben breaks down the signees — Devin Askew, BJ Boston, Terrence Clarke, Cam’Ron Fletcher, Isaiah Jackson and Lance Ware. He also talks about how this became John Calipari’s first No. 1 class in five years. He also mentions some players on UK’s radar for the spring period.

You can find Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud and Apple podcasts.

