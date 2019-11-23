College football on TV for Saturday (Nov. 23)

It’s the SEC Network again for Kentucky football this week as Mark Stoops’ Wildcats try to become bowl eligible for the fourth straight year when they meet the UT Martin Skyhawks at Kroger Field for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

Play-by-play man Dave Neal, former Georgia quarterback D.J. Shockley and sideline reporter Dawn Davenport make up the SEC Network crew.

There is only one matchup between teams ranked in the College Football Playoff Top 25. In a big, big Big 10 battle, No. 8 Penn State is at No. 2 Ohio State at noon on Fox. Penn State is 9-1, its lone loss coming at Minnesota. Ohio State is 10-0 and if you go by the CFP current rankings the Buckeyes would play LSU for the national championship.

Her’e’s the full schedule of college football games on TV for Saturday:

Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019

12:00 - Harvard at Yale (ESPNU)

12:00 - Illinois at Iowa (Big 10)

12:00 - Kansas at Iowa State (Fox Sports Ohio)

12:00 - Michigan State at Rutgers (Fox Sports 1)

12:00 - Minnesota at Northwestern (ABC)

12:00 - Oklahoma State at West Virginia (ESPN2)

12:00 - Penn State at Ohio State (Fox)

12:00 - Samford at Auburn (SEC)

12:00 - UCF at Tulane (CBS Sports)

12:00 - Western Carolina at Alabama (ESPN)

2:30 - Boston College at Notre Dame (NBC)

3:30 - Bethune Cookman vs. Florida A&M (ESPN News)

3:30 - East Tennessee State at Vanderbilt (SEC alternate)

3:30 - Michigan at Indiana (ESPN)

3:30 - Nebraska at Maryland (Big 10)

3:30 - North Texas at Rice (NFL)

3:30 - Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech (ESPN2)

3:30 - SMU at Navy (CBS Sports)

3:30 - Texas at Baylor (Fox Sports 1)

3:30 - Texas A&M at Georgia (CBS)

3:30 - UCLA at USC (ABC)

3:30 - UT Martin at Kentucky (SEC)

4:00 - Memphis at South Florida (ESPNU)

4:00 - Purdue at Wisconsin (Fox)

4:00 - Syracuse at Louisville (ACC)

7:00 - Arkansas at LSU (ESPN)

7:00 - Florida International vs. Miami (CBS Sports)

7:00 - Kansas State at Texas Tech (Fox Sports 1)

7:00 - Temple at Cincinnati (ESPN2)

7:30 - Abilene Christian at Mississippi State (SEC alternate)

7:30 - Duke at Wake Forest (ACC)

7:30 - Houston at Tulsa (ESPNU)

7:30 - Oregon at Arizona State (ABC)

7:30 - Tennessee at Missouri (SEC)

8:00 - TCU at Oklahoma (Fox)

10:00 - Utah at Arizona (Fox Sports 1)

10:00 - Washington at Colorado (ESPN)

10:30 - Boise State at Utah State (CBS Sports)

10:30 - Nevada at Fresno State (ESPN2)