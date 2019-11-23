Live updates from Kentucky vs. UT Martin college football

After trips to the TaxSlayer, Music City and Citrus bowls, Kentucky hopes to officially qualify for a fourth straight bowl trip when the Wildcats meet FCS and OVC member UT Martin on Saturday at Kroger Field. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

We will be bringing you live updates and commentary from the stadium. Follow the dedicated Twitter feed below. And send your questions, comments and corrections to @johnclayiv.

