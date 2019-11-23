Sidelines with John Clay

Podcast: Kentucky vs. UT Martin college football preview

Looking for their fourth consecutive bowl trip, Kentucky football plays host to FCS and OVC member UT Martin on Saturday at Kroger Field. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

To get a scouting report on the visiting Skyhawks, I talked with Alex Boggis, sports information director for football at the school. To keep up on the Cats, I spoke with Josh Moore of the Herald-Leader.

