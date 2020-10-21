Lexington Herald Leader Logo
The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Missouri football preview

Hoping to extend its five-game winning streak over the Tigers, the Kentucky Wildcats travel to Missouri on Saturday for a 4 p.m. ET kickoff on the SEC Network. Souichi Terada of the Kansas City Star joins Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay to provide a scouting report on Mizzou. Josh Moore of the Herald-Leader talks about what’s happening with Kentucky.

