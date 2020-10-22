Sidelines with John Clay
College football on television this weekend (Oct. 22-24)
The Big Ten and the Mountain West join the party this weekend.
Two of the conferences that at first were not going to play college football this pandemic season, then relented, hold their opening weekend starting Friday with Illinois at No. 14 Wisconsin on the Big Ten Network at 8 p.m.
In matchups of ranked teams, No. 23 N.C. State takes on No. 14 North Carolina at noon on ESPN on Saturday. No. 17 Iowa State meets No. 6 Oklahoma State at 3:30 p.m. on Fox. No. 18 Michigan plays at No. 21 Minnesota at 8 p.m. on ABC. No. 9 Cincinnati is at No. 16 SMU at 9 p.m. on ESPN2.
Tyler Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Dawn Davenport comprise the SEC Network broadcast team for Kentucky-Missouri on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Alabama at Tennessee is the featured SEC game on CBS at 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 22
- 7:30 - Arkansas State at Appalachian State (ESPN)
Friday, Oct. 23
- 7:30 - Tulsa at South Florida (ESPN)
- 8:00 - Illinois at Wisconsin (Big Ten)
- 8:00 - Louisiana at UAB (CBS Sports)
Saturday, Oct. 24
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
- 12:00 - Syracuse at Clemson (ACC)
- 12:00 - Nebraska at Ohio State (Fox)
- 12:00 - N.C. State at North Carolina (ESPN)
- 12:00 - Kansas at Kansas State (FS1)
- 12:00 - Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina (ESPNU)
- 12:00 - Mercer at Army (CBS Sports)
- 12:00 - Auburn at Ole Miss (SEC)
- 12:00 - Oklahoma at TCU (ABC)
- 12:00 - Rutgers at Michigan State (Big Ten)
- 3:30 - Alabama at Tennessee (CBS)
- 3:30 - Notre Dame at Pittsburgh (ABC)
- 3:30 - Iowa State at Oklahoma State (Fox)
- 3:30 - Penn State at Indiana (FS1)
- 3:30 - Houston at Navy (CBS Sports)
- 3:30 - Baylor at Texas (ESPN)
- 3:30 - Iowa at Purdue (Big Ten)
- 4:00 - Georgia State at Troy (ESPNU)
- 4:00 - Georgia Tech at Boston College (ACC)
- 4:00 - Kentucky at Missouri (SEC)
- 5:30 - West Virginia at Texas Tech (ESPN2)
- 7:00 - South Carolina at LSU (ESPN)
- 7:00 - Utah State at Boise State (FS1)
- 7:00 - Wyoming at Nevada (CBS Sports)
- 7:30 - Michigan at Minnesota (ABC)
- 7:30 - Maryland at Northwestern (ABC)
- 8:00 - Virginia at Miami (ACC)
- 8:00 - Louisiana Tech at UTSA (ESPNU)
- 9:00 - Cincinnati at SMU (ESPN2)
- 10:15 - Texas State at BYU (ESPN)
- 10:30 - UNLV at San Diego State (CBS Sports)
- 10:30 - Air Force at San Jose State (FS1)
Comments