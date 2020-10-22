College football on television this weekend (Oct. 22-24)

The Big Ten and the Mountain West join the party this weekend.

Two of the conferences that at first were not going to play college football this pandemic season, then relented, hold their opening weekend starting Friday with Illinois at No. 14 Wisconsin on the Big Ten Network at 8 p.m.

In matchups of ranked teams, No. 23 N.C. State takes on No. 14 North Carolina at noon on ESPN on Saturday. No. 17 Iowa State meets No. 6 Oklahoma State at 3:30 p.m. on Fox. No. 18 Michigan plays at No. 21 Minnesota at 8 p.m. on ABC. No. 9 Cincinnati is at No. 16 SMU at 9 p.m. on ESPN2.

Tyler Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Dawn Davenport comprise the SEC Network broadcast team for Kentucky-Missouri on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Alabama at Tennessee is the featured SEC game on CBS at 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22

7:30 - Arkansas State at Appalachian State (ESPN)

Friday, Oct. 23

7:30 - Tulsa at South Florida (ESPN)

8:00 - Illinois at Wisconsin (Big Ten)

8:00 - Louisiana at UAB (CBS Sports)

Saturday, Oct. 24

