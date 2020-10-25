Lexington Herald Leader Logo
The John Clay Podcast: Reviewing Kentucky football’s loss at Missouri

What went wrong in Kentucky football’s 20-10 loss at Missouri on Oct. 24, 2020? How can Eddie Gran fix the offense? Do the Wildcats need a quarterback change? How much did it hurt not having offensive line coach John Schlarman? Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story answer those questions and more.

Mark Story
Mark Story has worked in the Lexington Herald-Leader sports department since Aug. 27, 1990, and has been a Herald-Leader sports columnist since 2001. I have covered every Kentucky-Louisville football game since 1994, every UK-U of L basketball game but three since 1996-97 and every Kentucky Derby since 1994. Support my work with a digital subscription
