The John Clay Podcast: Reviewing Kentucky football’s loss at Missouri

What went wrong in Kentucky football’s 20-10 loss at Missouri on Oct. 24, 2020? How can Eddie Gran fix the offense? Do the Wildcats need a quarterback change? How much did it hurt not having offensive line coach John Schlarman? Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story answer those questions and more.