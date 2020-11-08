Breeders’ Cup champion Monomoy Girl brings $9.5 million, will continue to race

After winning the Breeders’ Cup Distaff for the second time on Saturday, Monomoy Girl was sold for $9.5 million at the Fasig-Tipton November Sale on Sunday.

B. Wayne Hughes’ Spendthrift Farm signed the ticket for the 5-year-old mare who won 13 of her 15 starts, including the Kentucky Oaks and Breeders’ Cup Distaff in 2018 and the Distaff again on Saturday for trainer Brad Cox.

Ned Toffey of Spendthrift Farm told Alicia Wincze Hughes of the NTRA that Monomoy Girl will be returned to Cox and remain in training for another year.

The daughter of Tapizar missed the 2019 racing year because of colic and a pulled gluteal muscle. She returned from an 18-month layoff to go 4-for-4 in 2020, culminating with her win in the Distaff at Keeneland.

For her career, Monomoy Girl earned $4,426,818 for the ownership group of Michael Dubb, Monomoy Stables, The Elkstone Group and Bethlehem Stables.

Hughes and Spendthrift Farm also headed the ownership group of Authentic, who followed his Kentucky Derby win with a win in the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday. Trained by Bob Baffert, Authentic has won $6,191,200 in his career. A decision has not been made yet as to whether Authentic will race as a 4-year-old.

Earlier Sunday, the champion mare Midnight Bisou brought $5 million at the Fasig-Tipton Sale. Owner Chuck Allen of Allen Racing LLC bought out his partners at Bloom Racing for the 5-year old who earned $7,471,520 in her career. Midnight Bisou won the Eclipse for Older Dirt Female in 2019.