‘He’s been getting better and better.’ Kentucky Derby winner takes Breeders’ Cup Classic.

More from the series 2020 Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland Click below for more of the Herald-Leader’s and Kentucky.com’s coverage of the 2020 Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington. Expand All

Going wire-to-wire, Kentucky Derby winner Authentic won the Grade 1, $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday at Keeneland.

The 3-year-old colt gave trainer Bob Baffert his fourth Classic win as Authentic took the lead out of the starting gate and finished 2 1/4 lengths ahead of runner-up Improbable, also trained by Baffert. Global Campaign, trained by Stanley Hough, finished third.

Owned by B. Wayne Hughes’ Spendthrift Farm, MyRaceHorse.com, Madaket Stables and Starlight Racing, Authentic had finished second in the Santa Anita Derby, before winning the Haskell Stakes at Monmouth and then the Kentucky Derby. He finished second to Swiss Skydiver in the Preakness on Oct. 3 at Pimlico.

“We were really disappointed after the Preakness, we were surprised by his race,” Baffert said after the Classic win. “He’s been working really well. He’s just been getting better and better.”

Baffert won the 2015 Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland with Triple Crown winner American Pharaoh.

Breeders’ Cup winners

Saturday at Keeneland

Filly and Mare Sprint: Gamine

Turf Sprint: Glass Slippers

Dirt Mile: Knicks Go

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Filly & Mare Turf: Audarya

Sprint: Whitmore

Mile: Order of Australia

Distaff: Monomoy Girl

Turf: Tarnawa

Classic: Authentic