'He's been getting better and better.' Kentucky Derby winner takes Breeders' Cup Classic.
Going wire-to-wire, Kentucky Derby winner Authentic won the Grade 1, $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday at Keeneland.
The 3-year-old colt gave trainer Bob Baffert his fourth Classic win as Authentic took the lead out of the starting gate and finished 2 1/4 lengths ahead of runner-up Improbable, also trained by Baffert. Global Campaign, trained by Stanley Hough, finished third.
Owned by B. Wayne Hughes’ Spendthrift Farm, MyRaceHorse.com, Madaket Stables and Starlight Racing, Authentic had finished second in the Santa Anita Derby, before winning the Haskell Stakes at Monmouth and then the Kentucky Derby. He finished second to Swiss Skydiver in the Preakness on Oct. 3 at Pimlico.
“We were really disappointed after the Preakness, we were surprised by his race,” Baffert said after the Classic win. “He’s been working really well. He’s just been getting better and better.”
Baffert won the 2015 Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland with Triple Crown winner American Pharaoh.
Breeders’ Cup winners
Saturday at Keeneland
Filly and Mare Sprint: Gamine
Turf Sprint: Glass Slippers
Dirt Mile: Knicks Go
Filly & Mare Turf: Audarya
Sprint: Whitmore
Mile: Order of Australia
Distaff: Monomoy Girl
Turf: Tarnawa
Classic: Authentic
