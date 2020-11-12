The John Clay Podcast: Mark Stoops on the passing of John Schlarman

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

Kentucky football offensive line coach John Schlarman passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer. At a press conference on Thursday, UK head coach Mark Stoops talked about the former Wildcat, what he meant to the program, what he was like as a person and how the team hopes to honor his memory.