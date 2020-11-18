Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Alabama football preview

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

The Kentucky Wildcats travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in an SEC football game on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Michael Casagrande of AL.com and Josh Moore of Kentucky.com join Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay to break down the matchup. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. EST on the SEC Network.

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader
Profile Image of Josh Moore
Josh Moore
Josh Moore covers the University of Kentucky football team and is in his sixth year reporting for the Lexington Herald-Leader, where he’s been employed since 2009. Moore, a Martin County native, graduated from UK with a B.A. in Integrated Strategic Communication and English in 2013. He’s a huge fan of the NBA, Power Rangers and country music. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service