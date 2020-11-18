The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Alabama football preview

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

The Kentucky Wildcats travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in an SEC football game on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Michael Casagrande of AL.com and Josh Moore of Kentucky.com join Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay to break down the matchup. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. EST on the SEC Network.