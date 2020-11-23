Despite severity of knee injury, Bengals insist Joe Burrow will be back for 2021

After seeing franchise quarterback Joe Burrow go down with a knee injury on Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals received even worse news on Monday.

Not only did Burrow suffer an ACL tear, he also suffered an MCL tear and other structural knee issues, as well, reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

MRI revealed more damage than anticipated: Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow tore his ACL, MCL, and suffered other structural issues in his knee as well, per @Ben_Baby and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2020

Bengals’ head coach Zac Taylor would not confirm the report Monday, insisting that the former LSU star would be ready for the 2021 season.

“I’m expecting him to make a full recovery and be ready for the 2021 season,” Taylor said.

Burrow was injured in the third quarter of the Bengals’ 20-9 loss to the Washington Football Team on Sunday. On the season, the Heisman Trophy winner had completed 264 of 404 passes (65.5 percent) for 2,688 yards and 13 touchdowns with five interceptions for the 2-7-1 Bengals.

“He’s been in great spirits,” Taylor said. “On the bus, on the plane, in the facility (Monday) he’s responded as well as he could possibly do it. We’ve all noticed that.”

Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) November 22, 2020

Second-year pro Ryan Finley is expected to be Cincinnati’s starter the final six games of the season. The Bengals did elevate quarterback Brandon Allen from the practice squad on Monday.

The Bengals play host to the New York Giants on Sunday at 1 p.m.