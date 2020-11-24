The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Morehead State college basketball preview

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

The Kentucky men’s basketball 2020-21 season opens Wednesday, Nov. 25 when the Wildcats take on the Morehead State Eagles at Rupp Arena. Matt Schabert of Morehead State gives a scouting report on Preston Spradlin’s Eagles out of the OVC. Jerry Tipton of the Lexington Herald-Leader talks about what he’ll be looking for from John Calipari’s Wildcats.