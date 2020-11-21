Calipari: Although ‘not normal,’ Big Blue Madness telecast rewards Kentucky fans

More from the series 2020-21 College Basketball Preview The Lexington Herald-Leader’s 2020-21 College Basketball Preview special section was published in the print edition on Sunday, Nov. 15. Click below to view all the stories from that section that have been published on Kentucky.com. Expand All

A Big Blue Madness prerecorded on Wednesday, two days before being televised on the SEC Network. The telecast delayed 20 minutes or until the Georgia-Florida volleyball match ended.

No fans in seats. But there were “virtual” fans on a video board on the wall behind one basket. Madness staged about five weeks later than had been customary.

Welcome to the opening night of another Kentucky basketball season . . . COVID-style for 2020-21.

The coronavirus pandemic made this Big Blue Madness look anything but familiar. But it did have a throwback feel with the return to Memorial Coliseum, where UK’s Madness began in 1982.

“This is not normal . . . ,” UK Coach John Calipari said near the end of the two-hour telecast on Friday night. “But our fans deserve it.”

Calipari did not sound optimistic about fans again filling Rupp Arena for a game anytime soon. Even with a limit set at 15 percent of capacity, he said attendance this season “would probably be less than more.”

One of the SEC Network commentators, Jimmy Dykes, suggested this variation on the Madness theme could be an early testing time for an unusual season to come.

“Who will bring their own energy?” he said in reference to the lack of fans. “You know they’re going to have to (in the season).”

Familiarity was part of the player introductions. Such ex-Cats as Jarrod Polson, Enes Kanter, Keldon Johnson, Ashton Hagans, EJ Montgomery and Twany Beckham introduced the players.

Ellen Calipari punctuated the hellos by introducing “my roommate, Coach Cal.”

Calipari said he did not see his introduction, but added “the princess probably had some fun.”

As always there were three-point shooting and dunk contests. The winners were Davion Mintz and Isaiah Jackson, respectively.

For the women, Chasity Patterson won the three-point shooting contest.

Among the many oddities about this year’s Big Blue Madness was the absence of women’s coach Matthew Mitchell.

His dancing and rapport with fans in Rupp Arena had become a fixture of Madness.

Mitchell, who turns 50 on Dec. 16, retired as the coach of the women’s team on Nov. 12.

Mitchell, the winningest coach in program history, leaves UK’s women’s team in “a period of transition,” SEC Network announcer Tom Hart said.

Interim Coach Kyra Elzy’s familiarity with the players and the program will ease the transition, the SEC Network announcers said.

Mitchell’s dance cards at previous Big Blue Madness celebrations included:

2010: The Dougie (a hip-hop dance).

2011: Michael Jackson.

2012: MC Hammer.

2013: James Brown.

2014: Bruno Mars.

2015: Whip/NaeNae (a hip-hop dance).

2016: Lip sync video of the song “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

2017: “I bet you wont” (dance to the song).

2018: “Level up” (song by Ciara)

2019: “Old Town Road” (song by Lil Nas X).

When asked about carrying on the dance tradition established by Mitchell, Elzy smiled and said, “We will let it end with him.”

The customary five-on-five men’s scrimmage mostly stayed in the background as Calipari fielded questions from the SEC Network announcers. When asked what he could glean from the play, the UK coach said, “Truth be told, . . . not a whole lot.”

Point guard Chasity Patterson, who won the three-point shooting contest during Big Blue Madness, enjoyed a moment with her Kentucky teammates.

Calipari said he hopes to eventually create more efficient play and a faster tempo, the latter in order to produce easy baskets. Increased scoring can make more players happy, he said.

As always, fun was spoken of as an objective for Madness.

“For those kids, Big Blue Madness is a mental break where it’s a fun event for them,” Dykes said.

Madness had a serious moment. Near the end of the women’s time on stage, several players spoke of seeking change and social justice. More than one player said, “I’m more than an athlete.”

For the UK men, Keion Brooks and Davion Mintz echoed the “I-am-more-than-an-athlete” theme.

Earlier this month, Dykes said the absence of fans would not ruin Madness.

“It’s kind of a made-for-TV event,” he said. “From a TV standpoint, it won’t change a lot.”

But the likelihood of changes and adjustments looms over the 2020-21 season.

Calipari, who watched Madness seated at a courtside table, advised viewers to take such COVID precautions as practicing social distancing and wearing a mask.

“I have not been going to Mass because of the COVID,” he said. “I don’t want to be inside.”

Calipari, who wore a mask as he watched Madness, said he had concern about infecting players.

Dykes predicted an uncertain winter, which an unusual Big Blue Madness would serve as a fitting prelude.

“I think it’s going to be a whole entire year of being flexible, making adjustments (and) changes on the fly,” he said.

Season opener

Morehead State at No. 10 Kentucky

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday

What: Bluegrass Showcase

TV: SEC Network