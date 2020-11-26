The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Florida football preview

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

The Kentucky football team travels to Gainesville to take on the No. 6-ranked Florida Gators on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Gainesville Sun columnist Pat Dooley joins Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay to talk about the Gators. Josh Moore of the Herald-Leader provides an update on the Wildcats, who are coming off a 63-3 loss at No. 1 Alabama. Kickoff is set for noon on ESPN.