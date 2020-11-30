The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Kansas college basketball preview

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Kansas Jayhawks in a match-up of college basketball bluebloods in the Champions Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 in Indianapolis. Gary Bedore of the Kansas City Star and Jerry Tipton of the Lexington Herald-Leader join Kentucky.com sports columnist John Clay to break down the showdown. Tipoff is 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.