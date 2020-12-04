The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-South Carolina football preview

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in the SEC college football finale for both teams on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Kroger Field. Ben Breiner of The State and Josh Moore of the Lexington Herald-Leader join Kentucky.com sports columnist John Clay to preview the matchup. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.