The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-South Carolina football preview

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in the SEC college football finale for both teams on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Kroger Field. Ben Breiner of The State and Josh Moore of the Lexington Herald-Leader join Kentucky.com sports columnist John Clay to preview the matchup. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Josh Moore
Josh Moore covers the University of Kentucky football team and is in his sixth year reporting for the Lexington Herald-Leader, where he's been employed since 2009.
