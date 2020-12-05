The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Georgia Tech college basketball preview

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

The Kentucky Wildcats play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a college basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Atlanta. Ken Sugiura of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Jon Hale of the Courier-Journal in Louisville join Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay to talk about the matchup. Georgia Tech is 0-2 with losses to Georgia State and Mercer. Kentucky is 1-2 having lost to Kansas in the Champions Classic last time out. Tipoff Sunday is set for 5 p.m. on ESPN.