Report: Louisville coach Scott Satterfield interviews with South Carolina

On the day that South Carolina is in town to play Kentucky in its regular season finale, there are reports that Louisville coach Scott Satterfield has interviewed for the Gamecocks’ head coach opening.

South Carolina’s 247Sports site The Big Spur is telling its members that Satterfield met with South Carolina officials on Friday.

Tim Sullivan of the Courier-Journal contacted Louisville AD Vince Tyra, who said, “Nothing new to report from my end.”

There were reports a week ago that Satterfield would interview to replace Will Muschamp, who was fired nearly three weeks ago as the South Carolina coach. Louisville and Satterfield both denied the reports.

Satterfield tweeted that “While I am flattered my name was associated with another job I have not pursued or sought any offers. I am the head coach at the University of Louisville. We are building a strong foundation and culture. I love our players and the dedication they have shown to me and my staff. It’s important that we continue the development of this program. We have an outstanding recruiting class coming in December and I’m excited for the future of our football team. L’s Up!!”

If it’s true that Scott Satterfield interviewed with South Carolina as reported by 247 after he released that statement earlier, I’d consider firing him if I were Louisville. You’ve already had one Bobby Petrino. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 5, 2020

After going 51-24 in six seasons at Appalachian State, Satterfield took over at Louisville for the fired Bobby Petrino last season. The Cards finished a surprising 8-5, but have dipped to 3-7 this season. Louisville finishes the regular season Dec. 12 against Wake Forest.

Oklahoma assistant head coach Shane Beamer has been considered the favorite for the South Carolina job. Louisiana coach Billy Napier is also considered a candidate.

Under interim head coach Mike Bobo, South Carolina plays Kentucky at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in the regular season finale for both teams. The Gamecocks are 2-7 on the season.

The 47-year-old Satterfield is a Hillsborough, North Carolina native who played at Appalachian State.

If Satterfield does end up leaving U of L for Columbia, it’s possible Tyra will make another run at Purdue coach and former Louisville quarterback Jeff Brohm, who turned the job down before Satterfield was hired. Purdue went 4-8 last year and is currently 2-3 this season.