The John Clay Podcast: UK football fires Eddie Gran; UK basketball drops to 1-3

Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 was a busy day for UK athletics. Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops fired offensive coordinator Eddie Gran and quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw. The UK men’s basketball team lost 79-62 to Georgia Tech in Atlanta, dropping its record to 1-3. And the UK women’s basketball team rallied without its head coach to beat Indiana. Who will be UK’s new OC? How can John Calipari fix his young team? Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story talk about all that and more.

