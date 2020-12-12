Live updates: Kentucky vs. Notre Dame college basketball

Hoping to throw up the stop sign on a their three-game losing streak, plus turn around their turnover problem, the Kentucky Wildcats play host to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday at Rupp Arena. CBS has the noon tip-off.

John Calipari’s Cats are 1-3 after committing 21 turnovers in a 79-62 loss to Georgia Tech last week. Notre Dame is 1-2, but took No. 22 Ohio State to the wire before losing 90-85 on Tuesday. Follow our dedicated Twitter feed for updates, statistics and analysis.