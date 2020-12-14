The John Clay Podcast: Is there now hope for Kentucky basketball?

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

The Kentucky basketball team has started the season 1-4 after losing to Notre Dame 64-63 on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. UK football coach Mark Stoops is still searching for an offensive coordinator. And the state high school football championships are coming up this weekend. Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com sports columnists Mark Story and John Clay talk about those subjects on the latest edition of the podcast. Also, you’ll hear John Calipari’s post-game comments after the Notre Dame game.