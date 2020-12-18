The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-North Carolina college basketball preview

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

Kentucky takes on North Carolina in college basketball’s CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. John Calipari’s Wildcats have stumbled to a 1-4 start. Roy Williams’ Tar Heels are 4-2. C.L. Brown of the Raleigh News and Observer and Jerry Tipton of the Lexington Herald-Leader join Kentucky.com sports columnist John Clay to preview the matchup. Tipoff is at 2 p.m. on CBS.