Live updates: Kentucky vs. North Carolina college basketball

Basketball royalty hits the hardwood Saturday when the Kentucky Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels face off as part of the CBS Sports Classic in Cleveland. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. on CBS.

The bluebloods last met in 2018 when the Wildcats beat the Heels 80-72 in the 2018 CBS Sports Classic in 2018. For this one at Quicken Loans Arena, follow our dedicated Twitter feed for updates, analysis and statistics.