The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Mississippi State basketball preview

Losers of six straight, and 1-6 overall, John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats hope to start anew Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 when they face the Mississippi State Bulldogs in their SEC opener in Starkville. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay and Kentucky.com UK basketball beat writer Jerry Tipton preview the matchup.