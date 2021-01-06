The John Clay Podcast: Looking ahead to Kentucky football 2021

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

Kentucky finished its 2020 college football season with a 23-21 victory over North Carolina State in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Jan. 2, 2021. What will the Wildcats look like in 2021? Who’s going? Who’s staying? What are the biggest questions heading into next season? What are the storylines for spring practice? The Lexington Herald-Leader beat writer Josh Moore and Kentucky.com sports columnist John Clay tackle all those questions and more.