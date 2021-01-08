The John Clay Podcast: Previewing a big weekend for UK men’s and women’s basketball

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

The Kentucky men’s basketball team travels to Florida on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, for a key SEC matchup. Then the 10th-ranked UK women’s team is scheduled to play host to No. 5 South Carolina on Sunday in Memorial Coliseum. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay talks to Graham Hall of the Gainesville Sun about the Florida Gators. John then speaks with his Kentucky.com colleague Josh Sullivan, who covers UK women’s basketball, about the game Sunday against South Carolina.