Live updates from Kentucky vs. Alabama college basketball

Alabama is 4-0 in the SEC. Kentucky is 3-0 in the SEC. Something has to give Tuesday night when the two teams meet in a key conference basketball game in Rupp Arena. ESPN has the coverage, starting at 9 o’clock.

UK Coach John Calipari is 2-0 versus Bama Coach Nate Oats. One win came in the 2019 NCAA Tournament when Oats was the coach at Buffalo. To follow Round 3, below is a dedicated Twitter feed with score updates, analysis and statistics.