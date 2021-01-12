‘A huge sense of loss.’ Juddmonte Farms owner Prince Khalid bin Abdullah dies.

Prince Khalid bin Abdullah, founder and owner of Juddmonte Farms, died Tuesday, the farm announced.

“The whole of Juddmonte feels a huge sense of loss,” Douglas Erskine Crum, CEO of Juddmonte, said Tuesday in a press release issued by the farm. “Prince Khalid will always be remembered as a quiet, dignified, benevolent family man, whose horses spoke for him.”

One of horse racing’s most successful owners and breeders, Prince Khalid’s famous green, white and pink silks won over 500 stakes races, 440 of which he bred. He raced 118 Group/Grade 1 winners, 102 of which he bred. His horses included Frankel, Dancing Brave, Arrogate and Enable.

He won nine Eclipse Awards, four for top owner and five for top breeder.

Juddmonte Farms was established in 1977 and consists of three farms in England, two in Ireland and two in the United States, both located in Fayette County, encompassing approximately 2,000 acres just south of Lexington.

Prince Khalid is a member of the Saudi Arabian royal family. He presided over Mawarid Holding, a private investment company located in Riyadh.

Prince Khalid was 83.

