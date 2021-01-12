Sidelines with John Clay
What are the odds Kentucky football will win the 2022 national championship?
What are the odds Kentucky football will win the College Football Playoff next year?
No sooner had Alabama defeated Ohio State 52-24 to win the CFP title on Monday night than Betonline and SportsBetting had published their odds for teams winning the title in 2022.
Odds to win 2022 NCAA football championship by Betonline
- Alabama 7/2
- Clemson 4/1
- Georgia 4/1
- Ohio State 13/2
- Oklahoma 15/2
- Iowa State 25/1
- Florida 28/1
- Notre Dame 28/1
- USC 33/1
- LSU 40/1
- North Carolina 40/1
- Oregon 40/1
- Texas 40/1
- Texas A&M 40/1
- Wisconsin 40/1
- Miami (Fla.) 50/1
- Michigan 50/1
- Penn State 50/1
- Washington 50/1
- Cincinnati 66/1
- Oklahoma State 66/1
- Auburn 80/1
- Arizona State 100/1
- Indiana 100/1
- Iowa 100/1
- Kentucky 100/1
- Ole Miss 100/1
- Pittsburgh 100/1
- Tennessee 100/1
- UCLA 100/1
- West Virginia 100/1
- Utah 150/1
- Arkansas 200/1
- Florida State 200/1
- Kansas State 200/1
- Northwestern 200/1
- TCU 200/1
- Boston College 250/1
- California 250/1
- Colorado 250/1
- Georgia Tech 250/1
- Louisville 250/1
- Michigan State 250/1
- Minnesota 250/1
- Mississippi State 250/1
- Missouri 250/1
- Nebraska 250/1
- Purdue 250/1
- South Carolina 250/1
- Stanford 250/1
- Texas Tech 250/1
- Virginia Tech 250/1
- Washington State 250/1
- Arizona 300/1
- Coastal Carolina 300/1
- N.C. State 300/1
- Virginia 300/1
- Appalachian State 500/1
- Army 500/1
- Baylor 500/1
- Boise State 500/1
- BYU 500/1
- Duke 500/1
- Houston 500/1
- Illinois 500/1
- Maryland 500/1
- Memphis 500/1
- Navy 500/1
- Oregon State 500/1
- Rutgers 500/1
- SMU 500/1
- Syracuse 500/1
- Tulsa 500/1
- UCF 500/1
- Vanderbilt 500/1
- Wake Forest 500/1
- Kansas 1000/1
2022 national championship odds by SportsBetting
- Alabama 3/1
- Clemson 4/1
- Georgia 5/1
- Oklahoma 6/1
- Ohio State 8/1
- Iowa State 20/1
- Florida 25/1
- Oregon 30/1
- Notre Dame 35/1
- USC 40/1
- Wisconsin 40/1
- Penn State 45/1
- Texas A&M 50/1
- LSU 50/1
- Michigan 50/1
- North Carolina 50/1
- Texas 50/1
- Miami 60/1
- Auburn 60/1
- Washington 60/1
- Oklahoma State 75/1
- Cincinnati 100/1
- Ole Miss 100/1
- Utah 100/1
- UCLA 100/1
- Indiana 150/1
- Tennessee 150/1
- Northwestern 150/1
- Arizona State 150/1
- West Virginia 150/1
- Pittsburgh 150/1
- Iowa 150/1
- Kentucky 200/1
- BYU 200/1
- Florida State 200/1
- TCU 200/1
- Kansas State 200/1
- Arkansas 300/1
- Washington State 300/1
- Louisville 300/1
- Texas Tech 300/1
- Minnesota 300/1
- Virginia Tech 300/1
- Michigan State 300/1
- Nebraska 300/1
- Georgia Tech 400/1
- Missouri 400/1
- Stanford 400/1
- South Carolina 400/1
- Purdue 400/1
- Mississippi State 400/1
- Colorado 500/1
- Baylor 500/1
- N.C. State 500/1
- Boise State 500/1
- California 500/1
- Central Florida 500/1
- Boston College 500/1
- Virginia 500/1
- Coastal Carolina 500/1
- Arizona 500/1
- San Jose State 1000/1
- Wake Forest 1000/1
- Vanderbilt 1000/1
- Tulsa 1000/1
- Syracuse 1000/1
- SMU 1000/1
- Rutgers 1000/1
- Oregon State 1000/1
- Navy 1000/1
- Memphis 1000/1
- Hawaii 1000/1
- Maryland 1000/1
- Fresno State 1000/1
- BYU 1000/1
- Duke 1000/1
- Wyoming 1000/1
- Houston 1000/1
- Colorado State 1000/1
- UNLV 1000/1
- Army 1000/1
- Nevada 1000/1
- Illinois 1000/1
- San Diego State 1000/1
- Air Force 1000/1
- Appalachian State 1000/1
- South Florida 1000/1
- Kansas 1500/1
Comments