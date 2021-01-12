Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

What are the odds Kentucky football will win the 2022 national championship?

What are the odds Kentucky football will win the College Football Playoff next year?

No sooner had Alabama defeated Ohio State 52-24 to win the CFP title on Monday night than Betonline and SportsBetting had published their odds for teams winning the title in 2022.

Odds to win 2022 NCAA football championship by Betonline

2022 national championship odds by SportsBetting

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service