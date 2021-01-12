What are the odds Kentucky football will win the 2022 national championship?

What are the odds Kentucky football will win the College Football Playoff next year?

No sooner had Alabama defeated Ohio State 52-24 to win the CFP title on Monday night than Betonline and SportsBetting had published their odds for teams winning the title in 2022.

Odds to win 2022 NCAA football championship by Betonline

Alabama 7/2

Clemson 4/1

Georgia 4/1

Ohio State 13/2

Oklahoma 15/2

Iowa State 25/1

Florida 28/1

Notre Dame 28/1

USC 33/1

LSU 40/1

North Carolina 40/1

Oregon 40/1

Texas 40/1

Texas A&M 40/1

Wisconsin 40/1

Miami (Fla.) 50/1

Michigan 50/1

Penn State 50/1

Washington 50/1

Cincinnati 66/1

Oklahoma State 66/1

Auburn 80/1

Arizona State 100/1

Indiana 100/1

Iowa 100/1

Kentucky 100/1

Ole Miss 100/1

Pittsburgh 100/1

Tennessee 100/1

UCLA 100/1

West Virginia 100/1

Utah 150/1

Arkansas 200/1

Florida State 200/1

Kansas State 200/1

Northwestern 200/1

TCU 200/1

Boston College 250/1

California 250/1

Colorado 250/1

Georgia Tech 250/1

Louisville 250/1

Michigan State 250/1

Minnesota 250/1

Mississippi State 250/1

Missouri 250/1

Nebraska 250/1

Purdue 250/1

South Carolina 250/1

Stanford 250/1

Texas Tech 250/1

Virginia Tech 250/1

Washington State 250/1

Arizona 300/1

Coastal Carolina 300/1

N.C. State 300/1

Virginia 300/1

Appalachian State 500/1

Army 500/1

Baylor 500/1

Boise State 500/1

BYU 500/1

Duke 500/1

Houston 500/1

Illinois 500/1

Maryland 500/1

Memphis 500/1

Navy 500/1

Oregon State 500/1

Rutgers 500/1

SMU 500/1

Syracuse 500/1

Tulsa 500/1

UCF 500/1

Vanderbilt 500/1

Wake Forest 500/1

Kansas 1000/1

2022 national championship odds by SportsBetting