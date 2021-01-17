The John Clay Podcast: Reviewing Kentucky basketball’s loss at Auburn

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

Kentucky’s men basketball team took it on the chin 66-59 at Auburn on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com sports columnists Mark Story and John Clay discuss the loss and look ahead to what figures to be an important stretch for the Wildcats. They also discuss former Western Hills star wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson’s decision to transfer from Nebraska to Kentucky. Plus, you’ll hear John Calipari’s press conference after his team’s loss on Saturday.