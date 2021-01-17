Sidelines with John Clay
Updated SEC basketball standings and schedule (Jan. 17)
After Saturday’s games, we bring you the updated SEC basketball standings, plus the schedule for this week.
Saturday, Jan. 16
- Georgia 78, Ole Miss 74
- Missouri 68, Texas A&M 52
- Auburn 66, Kentucky 59
- Alabama 90, Arkansas 59
- Mississippi State 72, Florida 69
- Tennessee 81, Vanderbilt 61
- LSU 85, South Carolina 80
Tuesday, Jan. 19
- 7:00 - Tennessee at Florida (ESPN)
- 7:00 - South Carolina at Missouri (SEC)
- 9:00 - Ole Miss at Mississippi State (SEC)
- 9:00 - Alabama at LSU (ESPN2)
Wednesday, Jan. 20
- 7:00 - Texas A&M at Vanderbilt (ESPN2)
- 7:00 - Kentucky at Georgia (SEC)
- 9:00 - Auburn at Arkansas (SEC)
Saturday, Jan. 23
- 12:00 - Auburn at South Carolina (TBD)
- 1:00 - Arkansas at Vanderbilt (SEC)
- 2:00 - Florida at Georgia (TBD)
- 3:30 - Texas A&M at Ole Miss (SEC)
- 6:00 - LSU at Kentucky (ESPN)
- 6:00 - Mississippi State at Alabama (SEC)
- 8:30 - Missouri at Tennessee (SEC)
Resources
Jeff Sagarin computer rankings
UK Athletics men’s basketball site
SEC Sports men’s basketball page
Comments