Live updates from Kentucky vs. LSU college basketball

Mired in a three-game losing streak, Kentucky takes on the LSU Tigers in an SEC college basketball game Saturday at Rupp Arena. ESPN has the broadcast, starting at 6 pm.

John Calipari’s Wildcats are 3-3 in the SEC having lost to Alabama, Auburn and Georgia in its last three games. LSU is 5-2 in SEC play, but the Tigers are coming off a 105-75 home loss to Alabama. Follow the dedicated Twitter feed below for updates: