The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Texas college basketball preview

Ranked No. 5 in the latest AP College Basketball Top 25, the Texas Longhorns visit Rupp Arena to take on the struggling Kentucky Wildcats as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. UK is 5-10 on the season after losing at Alabama on Tuesday. Texas is 11-3, but the Longhorns are dealing with COVID-19 issues. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay talked with Texas beat writer Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman about Shaka Smart’s team. John then talked to Kent Spencer, sports anchor at WHAS-11 in Louisville, about whether John Calipari’s Wildcats can get their season turned around.