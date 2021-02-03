Sidelines with John Clay
COVID-19 hits Louisville basketball program once again
No matter how hard it tries, Louisville basketball just can’t escape COVID-19.
The Cardinals’ game Wednesday night at Syracuse has been postponed after a positive COVID-19 test inside the U of L program. Associate AD Kenny Klein told WDRB’s Rick Bozich that the positive occurred when the team arrived in Syracuse.
This marks the fourth Louisville game this season that has been either postponed or canceled outright.
- Dec. 4 vs. UNC Greensboro (canceled)
- Dec. 16 vs North Carolina State (postponed)
- Jan. 9 vs Georgia Tech (postponed)
- Jan. 30 vs Boston College (postponed)
- Feb. 3 at Syracuse (postponed)
Louisville made up its home game against Georgia Tech on Monday, beating the Yellow Jackets 74-58 at the KFC Yum Center to go 11-4 overall and 6-3 in the ACC.
The Cards are scheduled to play at conference leader Virginia on Saturday. Virginia is 7-1 in league play, followed by Virginia Tech at 7-2, Florida State at 6-2 and Louisville at 6-3.
Syracuse (10-5, 4-4) is scheduled to play at Louisville on Feb. 17. This is the third time the Orange has had a game postponed this season.
Louisville men’s basketball schedule
ACC standings
- Virginia 7-1
- Virginia Tech 7-2
- Florida State 6-2
- Louisville 6-3
- North Carolina 6-4
- Duke 5-4
- Clemson 5-5
- Syracuse 4-4
- Pittsburgh 4-4
- Georgia Tech 4-4
- Notre Dame 4-6
- NC State 3-5
- Miami 3-9
- Wake Forest 2-8
- Boston College 1-6
