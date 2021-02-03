COVID-19 hits Louisville basketball program once again

Louisville coach Chris Mack and his Cardinals were scheduled to play at Syracuse on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. The game has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues. AP

No matter how hard it tries, Louisville basketball just can’t escape COVID-19.

The Cardinals’ game Wednesday night at Syracuse has been postponed after a positive COVID-19 test inside the U of L program. Associate AD Kenny Klein told WDRB’s Rick Bozich that the positive occurred when the team arrived in Syracuse.

This marks the fourth Louisville game this season that has been either postponed or canceled outright.

Dec. 4 vs. UNC Greensboro (canceled)

Dec. 16 vs North Carolina State (postponed)

Jan. 9 vs Georgia Tech (postponed)

Jan. 30 vs Boston College (postponed)

Feb. 3 at Syracuse (postponed)

Louisville made up its home game against Georgia Tech on Monday, beating the Yellow Jackets 74-58 at the KFC Yum Center to go 11-4 overall and 6-3 in the ACC.

The Cards are scheduled to play at conference leader Virginia on Saturday. Virginia is 7-1 in league play, followed by Virginia Tech at 7-2, Florida State at 6-2 and Louisville at 6-3.

Syracuse originally had 20 ACC games on its schedule. That number is now down to 16. And that's with no more postponements.

Maybe add a 17th game on final weekend? https://t.co/UHVQ7S12Fm — Mike Waters (@MikeWatersSYR) February 3, 2021

Syracuse (10-5, 4-4) is scheduled to play at Louisville on Feb. 17. This is the third time the Orange has had a game postponed this season.

Louisville men’s basketball schedule

NCAA Net Rankings

ACC standings