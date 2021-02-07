The John Clay Podcast: John Calipari and the fans, plus UK’s newest quarterback

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story discuss John Calipari’s relationship with the fans in the wake of the Wildcats’ 5-12 record after an 82-71 loss to Tennessee on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. They also talk about Kentucky football’s newest quarterback candidate, Will Levis, a grad transfer from Penn State.