The John Clay Podcast: John Calipari and the fans, plus UK’s newest quarterback

Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story discuss John Calipari’s relationship with the fans in the wake of the Wildcats’ 5-12 record after an 82-71 loss to Tennessee on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. They also talk about Kentucky football’s newest quarterback candidate, Will Levis, a grad transfer from Penn State.
John Clay is a sports columnist for the Lexington Herald-Leader. A native of Central Kentucky, he covered UK football from 1987 until being named sports columnist in 2000. He has covered 20 Final Fours and 37 consecutive Kentucky Derbys.
Mark Story has worked in the Lexington Herald-Leader sports department since Aug. 27, 1990, and has been a Herald-Leader sports columnist since 2001. I have covered every Kentucky-Louisville football game since 1994, every UK-U of L basketball game but three since 1996-97 and every Kentucky Derby since 1994.
