The John Clay Podcast: John Calipari and the fans, plus UK’s newest quarterback

Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story discuss John Calipari’s relationship with the fans in the wake of the Wildcats’ 5-12 record after an 82-71 loss to Tennessee on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. They also talk about Kentucky football’s newest quarterback candidate, Will Levis, a grad transfer from Penn State.

