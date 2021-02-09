Live updates from Kentucky vs. Arkansas college basketball

Kentucky’s ongoing effort to pull a wrecked season out of the ditch continues Tuesday night when the Wildcats play host to the Arkansas Razorbacks in Rupp Arena. ESPN has the television coverage, beginning at 7 p.m.

As you might have heard, John Calipari’s Wildcats are 5-12 overall and 4-6 in the SEC. Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks are 14-5 overall, including 6-4 in the SEC. Kentucky has dropped six of its last seven games. Arkansas has won four of its last five. To see if UK can turn things around, follow our dedicated Twitter feed below.