Three takeaways (plus one) from Kentucky basketball’s win over Auburn at Rupp Arena

In addition to my column, three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s 82-80 win over the Auburn Tigers on Saturday at Rupp Arena:

1. Chicken soup for the soul

The Cats needed this. Boy, did they need it. Five one-possession games John Calipari’s Bad Luck Bears had lost this excruciating season. Why just Tuesday night at Rupp, Kentucky had heard the officials blow the whistle for a late (and questionable) UK foul, then watched Arkansas’ Jalen Tate sink two free throws with 4.3 seconds left for an 81-80 Razorbacks victory.

And, truth be told, it looked like Saturday might slide down that same painful path. Ahead 75-68 with 3:39 remaining, Kentucky commenced to turning the ball over in the backcourt on three of the next four possessions. When Auburn’s Allen Flanigan scored off a Davion Mintz turnover with 47 seconds left the game was tied at 77.

Ah, but Kentucky immediately pushed the ball up the floor and, moments after his turnover, Mintz turned hero by knocking down a three-pointer from just off the top of the key to make it 80-77 Cats with 32 seconds remaining.

“That was big deal for our team,” Calipari said afterward. “That was a big deal for Davion.”

After an Auburn timeout, UK was able to seal the deal when Isaiah Jackson swatted away a shot by Tigers star freshman guard Sharife Cooper. Kentucky’s Jacob Toppin made one of two free throws with 22.3 seconds left. Then Auburn missed several attempts right under the basket, only to be called for a foul on a rebound. And Jackson made one of two freebies with 8.3 left to push the lead to 82-77. And even though UK was called for a silly foul on a JT Thor desperation three-point attempt — and the Auburn forward made all three free throws — the Cats survived.

“We’re all excited,” Jackson said later.

With good reason. The win snapped a four-game losing streak. More than that, it was a one-possession victory for a team that had lost oh so many of those games in the past.

2. Isaiah Jackson played big at both ends

My postgame print column focused on Kentucky’s sudden (and miraculous?) improvement from beyond the three-point arc. After entering the week ranked No. 305 among the nation’s 347 Division I teams in three-point percentage, Calipari’s sharpshooters went 14-for-26 from three against Arkansas, then 11-for-24 on Saturday. No doubt Bruce Pearl watched in disbelief as Kentucky made eight of its 13 three-point attempts in the second half.

But we should not overlook the heroics of someone who did not make a three-point shot. That would be Isaiah Jackson, the 6-foot-9 freshman who scored 18 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked two shots. Five of Jackson’s rebounds came off the offensive glass. By my count, three of his five made field goals came from rebounds. Two were slams off teammates’ misses.

Auburn won the rebounding battle 44-36, and got 20 offensive rebounds out of 41 opportunities, but sometimes that stat can be deceiving. Kentucky was able to grab rebounds when it needed to grab rebounds. It finished with 15 offensive boards from 39 opportunities.

There is a growing feeling that at this point and time Jackson might be UK’s best NBA prospect. He has the length the pro ranks desire and his offensive game is improving. Most of all, most of the time, he is active on both ends of the floor.

Said Boston, “He provides that energy that we need.”

3. Next up: A tour of the Volunteer state

Now 6-13 overall and 5-7 in the SEC, Kentucky is scheduled to spend the upcoming week in the state of Tennessee. First up is a Wednesday game in Nashville against Vanderbilt. Then Saturday, the Cats visit Thompson-Boling Arena to play Tennessee, which beat Kentucky 82-71 last Saturday in Rupp.

Those two reversed trends Saturday. Vanderbilt picked up just its second SEC win with a 72-51 rout of Mississippi State in Starkville. Meanwhile, 16th-ranked Tennessee fell under Will Wade’s spell, losing 78-65 at LSU. The host Tigers shot 51.9 percent against a UT team previously known for its defense.

As for Kentucky, the Cats do have a bit of momentum, coming off a game it could have/should have won (Arkansas) and a game it did win (Auburn). Despite the record, the Cats have never stopped fighting, but now they are starting to see a few fruits of their labor.

“We’ve been making strides for three weeks, but you have to have rewards,” Calipari said Saturday. “You’ve got to win somewhere.”

Saturday they did just that.

4. A bonus takeaway

One more note: With the pandemic, I’m covering this season’s games via television. And what a pleasant change it was Saturday to have CBS’ professional team of Ian Eagle (one of the best in the business) and Jim Spanarkel stick to the nuts and bolts of the game without talking about every other subject except what was happening on the screen, something we’ve seen and heard way too much in previous games from another network. Kudos to Ian, Jim and CBS.