Links: Johnny Juzang scores career-high in UCLA win

UCLA guard Johnny Juzang, right, is fouled by San Diego guard Chris Herren Jr. during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Los Angeles. Juzang scored 32 points in the Bruins’ win on Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) AP

Sunday links:

Johnny Juzang posts career-high for UCLA. Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times reports, “Juzang finished with a career-high 32 points, making 12 of 23 shots and five of 12 three-pointers, to help UCLA (14-5, 10-3 Pac-12) end its two-game losing streak and remain within one game of conference-leading USC.”

Alabama set a record in its blowout win over Georgia. Mike Rodak of AL.com writes, “The 115 points broke the previous school high against an SEC opponent set in 1976, when Alabama scored 113 against LSU. It was the second-most points in school history behind 123 in 1971 against South Florida. Alabama’s 115 points were the most by an SEC team in a conference game since Kentucky scored 120 in 1996, according to ESPN.”

Belmont set a record with win over Morehead State. Mike Organ of the Tennessean reports: “The win was Belmont’s 26th consecutive in the OVC, which set the league record. It snapped the record of 25 straight regular season games won by Western Kentucky (1965-67). The Bruins’ last conference loss came on Jan. 25, 2020 against Austin Peay (86-78).”

LSU leaves Tennessee smarting. Sheldon Mickles of The Advocate reports, “Even though the numbers say otherwise, Javonte Smart couldn’t help but grin a little Saturday when he said he has nothing personal against Tennessee. Maybe Smart doesn’t see red when Tennessee shows up, but he does see orange — and green.”

Arkansas beats Missouri in overtime. Souichi Terada of the Kansas City Star reports, “But the revolving door of defenders on Vanover was a microcosm of Mizzou’s play and roster Saturday in an 86-81 overtime home loss to the Hogs. The Tigers were missing starting forward Jeremiah Tilmon, who was unavailable for the game due to personal reasons.”

Vanderbilt shoots lights out. Tyler Horka of the Clarion Ledger reports, “The landscape outside Humphrey Coliseum was frozen Saturday as another round of wintry weather hit the Magnolia State. Inside the arena, Vanderbilt was red hot. The Commodores came out firing against Mississippi State. They made 10 3-pointers in the first half. The Bulldogs shot over 50% from the field in the half, but they still faced a 15-point deficit.”

Ole Miss edges South Carolina. The AP reports, “Devontae Shuler scored a career-high 31 points in a return to his native South Carolina and his shot block and resulting pair of free throws with nine seconds left helped Ole Miss stave off the Gamecocks 81-74 on Saturday. Shuler, the reigning Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, was 8-for-13 shooting with 13 points by halftime to notch his 10th straight game in double figures.”

Ohio State rips Indiana. Inside the Hall reports, “The final backbreaker for Indiana came after a Trayce Jackson-Davis dunk pulled the Hoosiers to within five at 45-40 with 14:11 to play. Ohio State’s Duane Washington missed a jumper on the next possession, but Indiana couldn’t corral the defensive rebound and Zed Key scored a second-chance bucket. That began a 10-1 run for the Buckeyes, who needed less than four minutes to push the lead to 14 at 55-41 on an EJ Liddell free throw.”

Darrell Griffith back where he belongs. Tim Sullivan of the Courier-Journal reports, “That particular punch was perplexing. More than 40 years removed from his gravity-defying contributions to U of L’s first NCAA Championship team, the 62-year-old Griffith remains one of the city’s most familiar and, arguably, underutilized faces. That U of L’s previous administration found him expendable doesn’t say much for its marketing savvy.”

Florida’s football philosophy changes. David Whitley of the Gainesville Sun writes, “Fans want more bang for their season-ticket bucks, and their demands are paying off. The ultimate proof came last week when Florida announced a home-and-home series with Notre Dame. Hail Mary, our prayers have been answered!”