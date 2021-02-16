The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Vanderbilt basketball preview

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

The Kentucky Wildcats play the Vanderbilt Commodores in an SEC basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Chad Bishop of Vanderbilt Athletics joins Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com sports columnist John Clay to provide a scouting report on the Commodores. Plus, Tom Leach, the “Voice of the Wildcats,” joins John to talk about Kentucky’s season and what it has been like to broadcast games during the coronavirus pandemic.